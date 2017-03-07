Cubs trade Miguel Montero to the Blue Jays

Miguel Montero gives a thumbs-up during a spring training game this year. Montero became a U.S. citizen on Monday.

Catcher Miguel Montero has landed a spot on a new roster after the Cubs severed their ties with him last week.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday that they acquired Montero and cash considerations from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations or a player that has yet to be named.

The trade was made five days after Montero was designated for assignment.

The Cubs parted ways with Montero after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for the team’s loss against the Washington Nationals last week. He called the team’s pitchers “slow to the plate.”

After the Cubs cut ties with the veteran pitcher, who was critical of manager Joe Maddon last season about playing time, Montero told the Sun-Times that “people can’t handle the truth.”

Montero has played in the Major Leagues for 12 seasons, including the last three with the Cubs. This season, Montero hasn’t thrown out any of the 31 potential base stealers against him, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He’s hitting .286 with four home runs and eight RBI.

Montero and the Jays visit Wrigley Field Aug. 18-20.

Follow me on Twitter @madkenney