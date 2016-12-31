Bobby Portis’ development has taken a big step back in Year 2

It was a draft night description that rings a bit hollow these days.

Gar Forman sounded like he pulled one over on the entire league back in June 2015, after the Bulls general manager landed Bobby Portis with the 22nd pick overall.

“As you guys know as we prepared for the draft, we’re going to draft who we feel is the best player available,’’ Forman said. “We had [Portis] ranked as a late lottery pick going into the night. As we saw him start to slip, we got excited about him and then we were surprised he was there, but we were thrilled that he was there at 22.’’

Where he is now for the Bulls is again sitting on the bench, not even in the rotation for a sub-.500 team in the Eastern Conference.

In his second season, Portis’ development has seemingly gone backwards from last season, as the 6-foot-10 big man seems to be a tweener when it comes to center and power forward. That’s why undrafted Cristiano Felicio has jumped Portis in the rotation. Coach Fred Hoiberg feels like he knows what Felicio brings.

“Again, a guy that’s just waiting for that next opportunity,’’ Hoiberg said of Portis on Saturday. “He’s playing well when the guys play their four-on-four games in pick-up, he’s got as much energy as anybody. Just waiting for his name to be called, and again when that happens I’m confident he’ll go out there and give us a lift.’’

It definitely hasn’t happened lately.

Going into the game against Milwaukee, Portis had seen nine total minutes of playing time over the last seven games with five DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision sprinkled in there.

After playing in all 14 games in the month of November, the month of December has been cruel for Portis, only seeing action in six of the last 16 contests.

And Forman actually saw lottery pick when scouting Portis?

Meanwhile, Felicio has now played in 14 straight games and has cemented himself as the back-up to Robin Lopez in the middle.

“It’s about the position,’’ Hoiberg said. “Cris, what he brings at that five spot. You look at [Friday in Indianapolis], again I think he was as instrumental as anybody in that comeback because of his forceful rim rolls.

“This is what Cris brings to this team. That rim-rolling physical presence. He’s been doing a good job on the offensive glass, battling on the other end against true centers in this league. So it’s more about that right now than anything else.’’

Taj’s truth

Veteran Taj Gibson might be playing his last season with the Bulls, as the free agent-to-be will be exploring a very player-friendly market this summer. However, the power forward doesn’t want to go out like this, playing on a .500 team.

“We’re underachieving,’’ Gibson said. “Like D-Wade [Dwyane Wade] says, not every season is perfect. Every team is going to go through ups and downs, and it’s how we bounce back. Last year we went through this same type of trend, but we got a better group [this year]. Better aura, you know what I’m saying? Now the task is to overcome. Every team goes through their hits and misses, a couple questionable losses. The task is how do we overcome it?’’