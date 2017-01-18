Born with it or learned? Either way Butler is an elite NBA closer

The fourth quarter of an NBA game measures a player.

The heavyweights are out on the floor, the lightweights have butts on the chairs.

Darwinism at its finest.

But the last four minutes of an NBA game? That’s a look into the soul. Heart, confidence, determination, swagger, all of it out there for everyone to see.

The name on the back of the jersey is just another name for the first 44 minutes. Those last 240 seconds is where that name could become legend.

“Those last four minutes is where you really put your mark on the game,’’ veteran Bulls guard Dwyane Wade said. “I know coming up, that’s what I tried to do, and that’s where he’s at right now.’’

The “he’’ Wade was referring to was Jimmy Butler. The imprint Butler’s trying to make? To be an elite closer. The guy that carries the weight of winning or losing.

A pass/fail test that allows a franchise to either build around you or simply make the decision to rebuild over you.

What Butler has shown so far this season is that he not only accepts that pressure, but he’s delivering.

“I think he’s had enough game this year and done it where he has to be considered an elite closer,’’ Wade said. “In today’s game, obviously you look at a guy like [Boston’s] Isaiah Thomas in the fourth quarter overall, and he’s the top. But when you look at those guys that do it in the last couple minutes, Jimmy is right there.’’

Entering Wednesday night’s games, fourth-quarter dominance does start with Thomas. The high-octane point guard was averaging a league-best 10.1 points in the fourth quarter, hitting 49.5 percent from the field. Butler was tied for sixth, averaging 7.2 points in the fourth and shooting 44 percent.

Ahead of Butler were of course Thomas, followed by Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, DeMarcus Cousins and then Kawhi Leonard. In other words, it’s not the kiddie table.

“Go to what you know and don’t force anything,’’ Butler said of his mentality in closing time. “Take the right shots and be confident.

“I work on it enough where I know what to do if a team tries to take something away. But if you bring two players to me I’m going to hit the open guy. That’s what the game is telling you to do.’’

What’s different about Butler, however, is the path he has taken to become that closer. It’s an interesting question to dissect, actually. Is the art of closing born in the DNA or learned?

“I think there’s both,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Jimmy, obviously where he came into this league, is a guy that learned from some great pros. Now he’s gotten to the point where he’s one of the best in the game, one of the best two-way players. A guy that you can also put up there as one of the top closers with what he’s done this year and how he’s added that to his game.

“I would say that more often than not it is an innate quality.’’

It was for Wade, who admittedly said that he was born with it. Maybe that makes Butler even more impressive. Maybe it was inside of him, but he had to wait and learn how to get it out.

“He’s learned it,’’ Wade said. “His toughness, his mentality is there, but being in those situations – making those shots, missing those shots, whatever it may be – that’s the thing he’s learning.’’

Then Wade paused and smiled.

“And I’ll tell you what,’’ Wade said, “he’s a helluva quick learner.’’