Boston guard Isaiah Thomas better be ready for ‘physical’ play

Jimmy Butler doesn’t know when, doesn’t know where, but he knows it’s coming.

At some point, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg will give him that nod.

And then it’s on.

Not only will the three-time All-Star be set loose on guarding Boston’s biggest scoring threat in point guard Isaiah Thomas, but he’s looking forward to it.

“Especially what he’s done this year for that team,’’ Butler said after the Friday practice. “I know it’s going to come at some point and time.

“I’m going to make it tough for him. For anybody I’m guarding. But not just me, it’s going to be a team effort. I’m going to get beat at times, and I’m going to need guys to be there. … But I look forward to that challenge. I want that.’’

And Butler will get it.

It’s simple math really. The 5-foot-9 Thomas just also happens to be Boston’s best scorer with 28.9 points per game, as well as their best finisher, averaging 9.8 points in the fourth quarter. The 6-7 Butler just also happens to be the Bulls’ best defender, and not afraid to try and shut down any player on the planet.

Irresistible force vs. immovable object, starting Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“I’m a physical player, so that’s all that I know,’’ Butler said, when asked how Thomas can expect to be defended by him. “He is a quick little guy. But I’m not slow either. So I can keep up with a lot of them. But yeah, be physical. That’s how I play defense anyway. How many fouls do I get, six? I get six fouls, so I think I’ll be alright.’’

Butler was asked if it’s harder to guard players smaller in stature, and pointed out he doesn’t discriminate. His goal is to shutdown anyone he’s guarding, no matter the size.

“First of all, I’m 6-7 and ¾ – don’t ever forget that,’’ Butler said, correcting his listed height. “I mean, however tall [Thomas] is, he’s been that height for a long time now, so he’s mastered it … 5-8, 6-8, whatever he is, the guy knows how to put the ball in the basket. You’ve got to guard whoever, whether they’re 5-8 or 6-8.

“Or 6-7 ¾.’’

Hoiberg obviously wasn’t going to go into gameplan details, but did admit that they have discussed a certain time of the game in which Butler would move to Thomas, as well as the idea that if Thomas gets hot early, it’s all subject to change.

“We do have a plan in place, but obviously you have to adjust if things are going in the wrong direction, but we do have a plan on how we are going to try to slow [Thomas] down a little bit, which is obviously difficult to do with the number [three] scorer in the NBA this year,’’ Hoiberg said. “We need to understand it’s a team problem, it’s not just the guy guarding him, it’s not just an individual assignment.’’

Maybe so, but Butler sounds like a guy taking it that way, as he should.

If Butler can eliminate Thomas as a threat, well, Boston’s lack of star power will be tested in the best-of-seven series.

“Nobody is backing down from anybody on our side, and I’m sure they feel the same way on their side,’’ Butler said. “So whoever is locked in on guarding him, guarding Jae [Crowder], guarding whoever it may be, like I always say, you win your matchup, you win the game.’’