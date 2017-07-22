Branden Grace makes major history by firing 62 at British Open

SOUTHPORT, England — Branden Grace didn’t realize he was making major championship history with an 8-under-par 62 in the British Open on Saturday.

But he did, sinking a two-footer on the final hole to break the former mark of 63 held by several players.

Grace, 29, said he was trying to finish the round without a bogey and wanted to make one final birdie on the last hole. He said sometimes it helps not to know records.

“It was a special day, to be quite honest,” Grace said. “I had no idea that was the lowest. I was so in the zone and playing the round so well. I was just trying to play the round without a bogey and make another birdie at the last. Sometimes it helps not knowing these things.”

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Branden Grace of South Africa acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green after shooting a 62, the lowest round in major history during the third round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 22, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775004450

The winds at Royal Birkdale were calm and the scoring conditions perfect.

His score also set a course record, on a day when there were already three 65s and three 66s among the early starters.

Grace’s record round moved him near the top of the leaderboard, just two shots behind Jordan Spieth. Grace, who began the day one stroke inside the cut line, was at 4 under.