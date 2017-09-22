Brandon Saad returns to Chicago a more dynamic offensive player

Brandon Saad always has been a favorite of Joel Quenneville’s, and for obvious reasons. He’s everything Quenneville looks for in a forward — he’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s savvy, he’s productive, he’s responsible. From his first appearance in a Blackhawks uniform, Saad never looked or acted like a rookie.

Quenneville treated Saad differently than most rookies, too. He entrusted him with a top-line role right away, and gave him special-teams duties, as well. And on the rare occasions Saad slipped up — if his work ethic diminished or his game got complacent, Quenneville never seemed to get angry about it. With Saad, Quenneville was always more like a disappointed dad than a fuming coach.

Saad could always do better, Quenneville believed. He just had to apply himself.

And even now, with two Stanley Cups, 107 regular-season goals and 16 playoff goals to his credit, Quenneville thinks the 24-year-old Saad is just getting started.

Brandon Saad scored three goals in Thursday's preseason win over Detroit at the United Center. (Getty Images)

“He’s a high-end player, or potential player, that should develop into a regular scorer,” Quenneville said of a guy who scored 55 goals over the last two seasons with the Blue Jackets. “Who knows what he could do? I still think there’s room where maybe he could go to a better level, as far as production goes.”

For some players, such expectations could be a burden. But this older, bolder Saad now holds himself to that same standard. He admitted he never thought of himself as a potential prolific scorer in the NHL when he first broke into the league. But shortly after scoring three goals in his preseason return to the United Center on Thursday night, Saad didn’t hesitate with his ‘“yeah” when asked if he saw himself as a 30- or 40-goal scorer now.

Saad no longer looks at himself as a young guy, a complementary piece. He was a top guy in Columbus, and he wants to be a top guy in Chicago, too. Yes, he wants to continue to play a 200-foot game and kill penalties and try to fill the massive void left by Marian Hossa. But he also wants to score goals. Lots of them.

“Yeah, I think you want to contribute as much as possible,” he said. “We have a lot of firepower in this room, but depth is the key to winning hockey games. For me to contribute and score as much as I can, that’s what I want to do.”

After the lockout season, Saad scored 19 goals in 2013-14. He had 23 the following year, then jumped to 31 in his first year with the Blue Jackets. Last season, he dropped to 24 goals, but had 53 points for the second consecutive campaign. In a league in which it’s getting harder and harder to score goals, guys like Saad — who do most of their offensive work right around the crease — are usually the ones who get rewarded.

Saad’s first goal Thursday night came when he trailed a Richard Panik breakaway and cleaned up the rebound. His second goal came when he parked in front of the Red Wings net, took a whack at a Patrick Kane centering feed, and followed his own shot. He completed the hat trick with another net-crashing second-chance effort.

“He was great,” said rookie Alex DeBrincat, who knows a little bit about scoring goals. “I mean, a hat trick in his first game back is pretty special. He’s right in front of the net in all three of his goals. That’s where you’ve got to be to score in this league.”

Saad’s comfort level is at an all-time high. He’s back in the place he started — he was a renter his first three seasons, but bought a place in the city shortly after the fan convention in July — but with the added confidence that comes from being a go-to guy on another team, and the added knowledge of how to beat goalies around the league and exploit other teams’ weaknesses that only comes with experience. He’s a tested veteran, but he’s only just now entering his prime years.

The Hawks gave up a truly dynamic offensive weapon in Artemi Panarin to reacquire the more well-rounded, less-flashy Saad. But both Panarin and the Saad have career-highs of 31 goals. And there’s no telling where Saad’s ceiling will end up.

Quenneville, for one, can’t wait to find out. Neither can Saad.

“To hit 20 [goals] as a young kid, I was pretty excited,” Saad said. “Then it kept happening, and I hit 30 eventually. You just always want to improve and get better. For me, it’s having that consistency, and bringing it every night.”

