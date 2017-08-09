Braves apologize for playing ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’ vs Marlins

A young fan holds up a sign during the game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on September 7, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

The Marlins are escaping the wrath of Hurricane Irma as they began their seven-game road trip on Thursday. The team’s first pit stop was in Atlanta for a four-game series against the Braves.

Before the game, the Braves made a generous gesture to those affected by Hurricane Irma, but after the game, the ball was issuing out an apology to their southern neighbors.

During the game, “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” a 1984 hit by the Scorpions, blasted through the ballpark’s speakers. Fans felt like the song, which is on the Braves’ regular game day playlist, was inappropriate to play given the circumstances of the visiting team.

A Braves official apologized for the song, adding that it should’ve been muted from the team’s regular playlist, according to the Miami Herald’s Clark Spencer. The official added that the song would not be used again during the series.

This all comes after the Braves announced that “all Florida residents” who traveled to Atlanta during the four-game series against the Marlins would be eligible to receive free tickets. The invitation extended to “residents of the Georgia and South Carolina counties under evacuation orders” ahead of the arrival of Irma on U.S. soil.

Irma’s winds may fluctuate, but the storm likely would remain a Category 4 or 5 hurricane for the next few days as it’s expected to roar past Cuba, parts of the Bahamas and upwards to Florida including Miami, according to the National Weather Service.

Damaging winds and flooding, which could lead to mudslides and deadly storm surges, are predicted for those countries in Irma’s path.

“We know how difficult it has been for those who have had to pack up and leave their homes as Hurricane Irma approaches,” Braves executive Derek Schiller said in a statement Thursday. “We hope we can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours by coming to enjoy a baseball game at SunTrust Park.”