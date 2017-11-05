Breaking down the Bears’ 13 undrafted free agent signees

Almost two weeks after they began agreeing to deals, the Bears announced the signing of 13 undrafted free agents:

A look at them, by position:

Offense

Northern Illinois RB Joel Bouagnon — Ran 182 times for 855 yards and was second-team all-conference last year.

The Bears signed Northern Illinois running back Joel Bouagnon. (Getty Images)

Wyoming WR Tanner Gentry — The 6-1, 208-pound receiver caught 72 passes for 1,326 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. He was 15th in the nation with 678 receiving yards in seven games as a junior before suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury.

Ball State TE Franko House — Averaged 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds last season as a basketball player, and is switching sports.

Florida International OL Dieugot Joseph — The 6-6, 293-pounder started every game at left tackle last season and was honorable mention all-conference.

James Madison OL Mitch Kirsch — The 6-5, 306-pounder was a two-time first-team all-conference tackle.

Oklahoma State WR Jhajuan Seales — The 6-foot, 205-pounder four touchdowns and 615 receiving yards last year, but was a four-year contributor; he even started every game as a freshman.

Florida State FB Freddie Stevenson — He ran for 90 yards and four scores as a senior, but was best-known for blocking for Dalvin Cook. He’ll compete with Paul Lasike for a fullback spot — if the Bears decide to keep one.

Florida State WR Levonte Whitfield — The 5-foot-8 receiver is nicknamed “Kermit.”

Defense

Old Dominion DL Rashaad Coward — The 6-6, 310-pounder started at defensive tackle the last two seasons.

Minnesota LB Hendrick Ekpe — Had 3 1/2 sacks and 7 1/2 tackles for loss last year.

San Jose State LB Isaiah Irving — His 0.58 sacks per game was third in the Mountain West.

Coastal Carolina LB Alex Scearce — Had eight sacks and was a Buck Buchanan National Defensive Player of the Year finalist

Special teams

Utah K Andy Phillips — A four-time All-Pac 12 selection set the Utes’ record with 84 field goals made.