Brent Seabrook happy to shoulder a larger load down the stretch

MONTREAL — During the 2015 Stanley Cup playoffs, when the Blackhawks were essentially down to a four-man defensive rotation, Brent Seabrook played a whopping 26:17 a night, trailing only Duncan Keith’s preposterous 31:06.

“That playoffs was a whole other beast,” Seabrook said. “But you’re sort of just in it, and playing, and you find a groove. It was fun.”

Well, Seabrook’s been having a lot of fun lately, playing more minutes than he has since that memorable playoff run. Since being reunited with Duncan Keith during the Feb. 26 game against St. Louis, Seabrook has averaged 24:18 per game — up from 21:47 per game before that. Three or four extra shifts a night might not sound like much, but it makes quite a bit of difference.

“You notice it, for sure,” Seabrook said. “But you’re never going to complain about more ice time. It’s good. It gets you in the game and you don’t really have time to think about much. You’re just going right back out there and rolling.”

Brent Seabrook has spent the past six-plus games on the top pairing with Duncan Keith. (AP Photo)

But will it last? After reuniting Keith and Seabrook for six-plus games, Hawks coach Joel Quenneville said he was planning to switch up the pairings Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Apparently, giving up 44 shots on goal Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Wild didn’t sit well with Quenneville, even though Corey Crawford pulled out the victory, anyway.

Quenneville is comfortable with Seabrook playing big minutes, if need be. But he’d rather have more balance and less of a burden on the back end.

“I’m sure he likes playing a little more, as well,” Quenneville said. “With Jonny Oduya, there’s a little more balance, and [ice-time] distribution, as well. We’ll see if those minutes are down. We’re going to change the pairs a little and see how that works out.”

The race is on

Patrick Kane entered Tuesday’s game just two points behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid in the scoring race. McDavid leads the way with 75 points, while Boston’s Brad Marchand and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby are at 74. Kane’s dominant run since the start of February — 15 goals and nine assists in 16 games — has put him right in the mix at 73 points.

And Kane didn’t hide the fact that he’d love to repeat as the league scoring champion.

“You have an eye on it,” he said. “I don’t know if you’re at the point where you’re checking it every day yet, but I think there’s some awareness there. I know there’s a lot of guys that are right around pretty much the same number. We’ll see what happens, we’ve got a few games left here. I’m not thinking about it too much right now, but we’ll see as it gets closer.”

Familiar faces

Former Hawks forward Andrew Shaw and Phil Danault have been skating on the Canadiens’ top line with Max Pacioretty. Shaw has 10 goals and 14 assists, along with a career-high 101 penalty minutes (he never had more than 76 with the Hawks, and that came in 80 games). But the bigger surprise has been Danault. The Hawks had the former first-round pick pegged as a bottom-six, Marcus Kruger type. But he’s got 10 goals and 22 assists in 69 games with Montreal, and is currently the No. 1 center.

“He’s really progressed in the year, he’s doing well,” Quenneville said. “He’s getting an opportunity to play more of an offensive situation. But you like the way he competes, you like the way he works, and he added a little offense to his game, as well. You root for a guy like him. He’s one of those guys that gives you more than an honest effort every single day.”

Roster report

Dennis Rasmussen was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for four straight games. John Hayden, just signed out of Yale, likely will make his NHL debut either Thursday in Ottawa or Saturday in Toronto.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus