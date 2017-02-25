Brett Lawrie latest White Sox to go on shelf

GLENDALE, Ariz. — First center fielder Charlie Tilson, then third baseman Todd Frazier.

On Saturday, infielder Brett Lawrie joined them in the White Sox trainer’s room at Camelback Ranch, receiving treatment on his left leg and putting a potential third of the Opening Day lineup out of uniform for the first Cactus League game of 2017.

The real opener is five and a half weeks away, so there is time for healing what is ailing each of them. Lawrie, who last played on July 21, went on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring, then dealt with a chain reaction of physical issues which he would later attribute to orthotics.

Until now, Lawrie’s participation in camp has been good.

Chicago White Sox' Brett Lawrie poses for a picture during the team's photo day Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

“He just woke up this morning and felt it,” manager Rick Renteria said. “So we’re going to be very cautious.

“He didn’t feel quite righ. We’ll re-eavaluate it tomorrow.”

Frazier (left oblique), who clubbed 40 homers in 2016, hopes to resume baseball activity Monday. Tilson (stress reaction, right foot), a prospect acquired from the Cardinals for Zach Duke last season, is jogging in the aqua treadmill and “still kind of taking things slow,’’ he said. He hopes to start swinging a bat later next week.

“I’m here every day, working hard. I feel like I’m getting close,’’ he said.

Tilson seemed to have an inside track on the center fielder’s job going into camp.