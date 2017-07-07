Brewers show interest in White Sox Jose Quintana: report

Jose Quintana of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. | Jon Durr/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly shown interest in White Sox ace Jose Quintana, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Morosi tweeted the trade rumor Friday.

Sources: #Brewers are prepared to buy at Trade Deadline and have begun background work on Jose Quintana, Sonny Gray and other starters. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 7, 2017

Quintana, 28, is 4-8 with a 4.45 ERA this season. He’s struck out 99 batters in 99 innings and has a 2.34 ERA in his six starts since the end of May.

The Brewers are supposedly in the midst of a rebuilding year, but their record tells a different story. Milwaukee is 48-40 this season and hold a 4.5 game lead over the defending World Series champs. The Brewers also dominated the Cubs Thursday, winning 11-2 at Wrigley Field.