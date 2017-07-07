Brewers show interest in White Sox Jose Quintana: report

Jose Quintana of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. | Jon Durr/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly shown interest in White Sox ace Jose Quintana.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweeted Friday that the Brewers have begun “background work” on Jose Quintana and Athletics’ Sonny Gray and are planning to be buyers at the trade deadline.

Sources: #Brewers are prepared to buy at Trade Deadline and have begun background work on Jose Quintana, Sonny Gray and other starters. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 7, 2017

With their top starter Chase Anderson on the disabled list after straining his oblique, the Brewers could use some support in its pitching staff.

Quintana is coming off of a career-best season last year, although he struggled early in the 2017 season. Quintana is 4-8 with a 4.45 ERA and leads the White Sox with 99 strike outs in 99 innings this season.

Tom Haudricourt, the Brewers beat reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, also confirmed the Quintana trade rumor, but cautioned that the Brewers won’t give up all their prospects.

Do not expect #Brewers to get silly and trade away all their top prospects, however. Long view still in effect while short view entices. — Tom (@Haudricourt) July 7, 2017

The Brewers have four players on Baseball America’s midseason Top 100 prospect list, which was released Friday. Outfielder Lewis Brinson (No. 16), right-hander Brandon Woodruff (No. 43), left-hander Josh Hader (No. 60) and right-handed Luis Ortiz (No. 66) made the list for Milwaukee.

If the Brewers trade for Quintana, it could scream “trouble” for the Cubs. The Brewers sit 4.5 games ahead of the defending World Series champs and dominated the Cubs Thursday, winning 11-2 at Wrigley Field. Milwaukee sits comfortably and will lead the National League heading into the All-Star break.