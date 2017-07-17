Brian Campbell retires, joins Blackhawks front office

Brian Campbell said repeatedly last season that he was only going to return for an 18th NHL season if it were with the Blackhawks. The Hawks didn’t have a spot on their blue line for him, but they did find one in the front office.

Campbell announced his retirement on Monday, and will join the Hawks’ business operations department, where he will assist with marketing, community relations, and youth hockey initiatives.

“I’m excited to transition into the next step in both my professional career and life,” Campbell said. “I’m grateful to the countless number of teammates, coaches, team staff and fans that I have crossed paths with throughout my playing career in Chicago, Buffalo, Florida and San Jose. The Blackhawks organization has allowed me to take on this challenge and I’m thankful for this new opportunity.”

Campbell returned to the Hawks last season on a cheap one-year deal, eager to return to his adopted hometown of Chicago. He and his family settled in Western Springs during his first stint with the Hawks from 2008-2011, and while he still felt he could play at the NHL level, he had no desire to leave the Chicago area.

Brian Campbell played 1,082 games in his 17-year NHL career. (Getty Images)

“You’ve got to want to do it,” Campbell said at the end of the season. “I still feel like I can do a lot of things in this league. … I’ve got to see if I’m looked at as a player who can help this team. I don’t know. It’ll be interesting. I’ve never thought about [retirement] before.”

A four-time all-star, Campbell finished his 17-year career with 87 goals and 417 assists in 1,082 games with the Sabres, Hawks, Sharks and Panthers. He had the primary assist on Patrick Kane’s Stanley Cup-winning goal in 2010.

“We are excited that Brian will continue to be a part of the organization,” said Blackhawks president John McDonough. “After a brilliant career on the ice, Brian will remain an important part of our franchise.”