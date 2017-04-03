Brian Campbell’s game-winner makes it seven straight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After he had finally broken through with his first goal — his first point, actually – in his 38th game of the season, Jordin Tootoo raised his stick high above his head with one hand, and delivered a ferocious fist pump with the other. It lasted maybe a second or two before Duncan Keith — not exactly the most demonstrative player — bear-hugged him from behind and smushed him into the boards with a huge smile on his face. Tootoo was then greeted by a giddy bench, delivering the traditional fist-bumps as he skated by.

Tootoo has barely played in half the games this season. And he likely won’t play much down the stretch, or in the playoffs. But you could see how much his teammates enjoy having him around by the way they celebrated his second-period goal Saturday night. Which, naturally, followed a first-period fight.

It was Brian Campbell who scored the game-winning goal with 65 seconds left in the game in the Blackhawks’ 5-3 victory on Saturday night — their seventh straight win, second straight dramatic one, and 12th win in their last 13 games — but it was Tootoo who was the unlikely star of the show, a force throughout the game against his former team.

Patrick Kane had two goals, including an empty-netter, giving him 14 goals in his last 13 games. The Hawks are now in first place in the Central Division and the Western Conference, though Minnesota — one point back — has three games in hand.

Jordin Tootoo fights Nashville's Cody McLeod during the first period Saturday night. (Getty Images)

Without their top-line left wing, without their proposed shutdown pairing, and without a safety net in net, the Hawks showed up at Bridgestone Arena shorthanded and short on sleep after a shootout victory less than 24 hours earlier. And they blew a 3-1 lead before Campbell’s shot in the slot won it, in a possible preview of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs next month, if the Hawks can’t stay ahead of the Wild. But it was yet another win for a team that can’t seem to lose.

The Predators came out firing, peppering Corey Crawford with the first 10 shots of the game, all in the first five minutes. But they failed to capitalize on the early dominance, and fell behind 1-0 when Patrick Kane scored a power-play goal at 16:23 of the first period. Kane’s snipe from the left circle was his 13th goal in 13 games.

The Hawks made it 2-0 when a Brent Seabrook shot from the blue line was blocked in front of the goal, and Tootoo pounced to finally pick up first goal.

The celebration was short-lived, however, as Viktor Arvidsson bulled his way past Keith for a goal just 1:17 later to make it 2-1. Jonathan Toews popped in a power-play goal after a Keith shot from the blue line was nudged by Richard Panik to make it 3-1 at 19:03 of the second, but Nashville again responded right away, with Calle Jarnkrok beating Crawford from the left circle just 14 seconds later to make it 3-2.

Arvidsson beat Crawford again with a sharp-angle shot over the shoulder at 4:13 of the third to tie it up — a shot that Crawford surely would like to have back. But Toews set up Campbell in the slot for the game-winner, and Kane sealed it with the empty-netter in the final minute.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus