Brian Campbell’s iron-man streak likely coming to an end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five games into the season, Brian Campbell was on the verge of being a healthy scratch in Columbus, potentially ending his iron-man streak. He spent two straight practices outside of the top six, and appeared destined for the press box.

Instead, Joel Quenneville pulled a swerve at the last minute, and dressed seven defensemen against the Blue Jackets, including Campbell.

But it sounds like Campbell won’t be able to talk his way back into the lineup this time. Quenneville said after Thursday’s morning skate in Nashville that Campbell, who has played in 423 consecutive regular-season games, “could be out.” He and Gustav Forsling were on the ice late after the morning skate, which usually indicates a player is scratched.

“We have eight ‘D’, making some tough decisions along the way,” Quenneville said. “Our last game, the defense wasn’t great. With eight defensemen, we always have tough decisions and we have to sit out two at a time. The guys who were out [Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival] were probably out a little too long. He’s part of a group that, with 82 games, might not be able to play them all.”

Brian Campbell hasn't missed a game since March of 2011. (Getty Images)

The 37-year-old Campbell has three goals and seven assists in 37 games. He had been playing on the second pairing with Brent Seabrook, but found himself on the third pairing once Quenneville shuffled the blue line midway through Tuesday’s loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

“He started all right, then he played very well, [but the] stretch recently wasn’t as good,” Quenneville said.

