Britney Spears in talks to perform at Super Bowl LII: report

Oops, is Britney Spears about to do it again?

The 35-year-old pop star has had “secret discussion” with executives about performing for the Super Bowl LII halftime show, according to New York Daily News. The game is scheduled to take place Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

Spears has Super Bowl experience. She performed classic rock hit “Walk This Way” at Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 alongside *NSYNC, Aerosmith and Nelly.

Famed U.S. singer Britney Spears sings during her concert. | Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

“Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl,” an insider told the Daily News. “She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner.”

Last summer, BBC Radio 1 asked Spears if she would be game for another Super Bowl show.

“Yes, I would probably do that,” she answered.

Spears would have a tough act to follow. Lady Gaga stole the show at the 2017 Super Bowl. She started her 12-minute act singing “God Bless America” before jumping off NRG Stadium’s roof only to be lowered to center field by cables.

