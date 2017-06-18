Brooks Koepka wins U.S. Open with record-tying 16-under

Brooks Koepka reacts after making a birdie on the 14th hole during the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday at Erin Hills. | Charlie Riedel/AP

ERIN, Wis. — The wind was up on Sunday. So were the scores after a record-low Saturday. That merely added to the drama, though, as a crowded field sorted itself out in a taut U.S. Open finish.

Showing steady nerves, long-ball hitting and clutch putting, Brooks Koepka pulled away from the pack by posting three straight birdies on the 14th through 16thholes.

That helped the 27-year-old Florida native to a final-round 67. He finished 16-under par, good for his first major win in the first U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

Koepka’s 16-under total ties him for the lowest finish in a U.S. Open with Rory McIlroy, who shot 16-under at Congressional in 2012.

Third-round leader Brian Harman, who shot 72 for 12-under, and Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for second, four shots back.

Matsuyama put some heat on Koepka, posting a 66 that left him 12-under in the clubhouse, one shot behind Koepka, who had five holes to play.

Koepka answered that challenge, posting his three straight birdies.

Matsuyama is the No. 4 player in the world, and was the top player still standing after the world’s three top players failed to make the cut for the first time since the world rankings debuted in 1986.

But this inaugural U.S. Open at Erin Hills, which opened in 2006, belonged to newcomers.

Koepka is the seventh straight first-time major winner. The top finishing major winner at Erin Hills was Sergio Garcia, who ended up tied for 21st.

In the Open’s only Central-time-zone appearance between 2003 and at least 2027, America’s national championship belonged to a set of unfamiliar major players.

This was also the ninth straight U.S. Open without a playoff, the longest playoff-less streak in Open history.

It was a frustrating day for Justin Thomas, who had shot a U.S. Open-record 9-under par 63 on Saturday. Thomas bogeyed three of his first five holes on Sunday en route to a 75 and a tie for ninth place

After finishing 1-over par, in a disappointing tie for 35th, Jordan Spieth cast his vote for another U.S. Open at Erin Hills. The next available Open date is in 2027.

“It’s an awesome golf course,’’ said Spieth, who shot a final-round 69, his first sub-70 round here. “That’s been the consensus from everybody. I’d like to see another one here, for sure.’’

Wisconsin native Steve Stricker, who played his way into this U.S. Open at a qualifier, also cast his vote for a return trip to Erin Hills.

“I hope it does,’’ he said. “If it comes back here, I’d like to see the fescue a little bit thinner and the fairways a little bit narrower, so it’s not a full-shot penalty for hitting it in the fescue. But it would be great for them to come back here. The crowds were unbelievable. They came out in force and supported everybody. It was a pretty special week all around.’’

