Browns waive Tyvis Powell hours before 1st pitch throw at Indians game

Cleveland Browns' Tyvis Powell makes a catch during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. | Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Browns safety Tyvis Powell isn’t going to let a roster move stop him from throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Indians game Friday at Progressive Field.

Although the Cleveland Browns waived him just hours before he’s scheduled to take the mound, Powell still plans to throw out the first pitch.

When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal, you do not change your decision to get there — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) June 9, 2017

The Browns were unaware that Powell, who is a native of Bedford, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb, was scheduled to make the appearance until after the decision to waive him was announced, a team spokesman told Cleveland.com.

Powell joined the Browns Feb. 6 on waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. He made it through three weeks of organized team activities, but didn’t make next week’s full squad minicamp.

Powell appeared in six games as a rookie last season with Seahawks.

Before being signed as an undrafted free agent in Seattle, Powell played college football at The Ohio State University.