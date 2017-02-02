Bryan Cox’s Bears highlight? ‘Jordan winking at my ex-wife’

HOUSTON — Asked what he remembered about playing linebacker for the Bears from 1996-97, Falcons assistant Bryan Cox smiled.

“Michael Jordan winking at my ex-wife when we went to the game,” the loquacious defensive line coach said Wednesday.

Dave Wannstedt took Cox and his then-wife to the Bulls game before he signed, and Jordan winked before a free throw. Cox didn’t mind.

“That’s MJ,” Cox said. “That would be like Oprah winking at me. The two best things about Chicago.”

Bryan Cox played two years for the Bears. (AP)

It certainly wasn’t the Bears, who went 7-9 in 1996 and 4-12 in 1997.

“They were more concerned with getting the first pick in the draft,” he said. “I feel like that was two years of my life that I wasted, where it wasn’t productive because I wasn’t with an organization that was trying to win the national, or world, championship.”