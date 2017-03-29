Bucs coach: Bears QB Mike Glennon reminds me of MVP Matt Ryan

PHOENIX — Of course Dirk Koetter likes Mike Glennon.

The Buccaneers head coach, former offensive coordinator and quarterback guru was part of the team that offered to make him the league’s highest paid backup — only for Glennon to pounce on a three-year, $45 million deal with the Bears.

But a comparison Koetter made Wednesday morning was to none other than last year’s NFL MVP.

“I compare Mike Glennon favorably with Matt Ryan,” said Koetter, a former Falcons coordinator. “I’ve coached them both. I think they have similar skill sets. Now Matt’s been a starter from the first day he came in the league and had a lot of success and mike hasn’t maybe gotten as many opportunities. But I think, style of play, they have a similar style.”

The Bears signed Mike Glennon to a three-year deal. (AP)

Ryan’s offense led the league in scoring with a 33.8 points-per-game average. He led the NFL in passer rating (117.1), threw 38 touchdowns to seven interceptions, and posted career highs with 4,944 passing yards and a 69.9 completion percentage.

Glennon, by contrast, hasn’t started a game since 2014.

“Mike’s a pro — I don’t think he’ll have a problem,” Koetter said. “He’s still been practicing, still been working at it hard. Mike told me before he left that he thinks he’s a better quarterback now than he was when he was starting two years ago.”

Glennon and Ryan played for the same college coach, Tom O’Brien. Both are tall, lanky passers — albeit with much different resumes.

“I think the Bears are getting an excellent quarterback in Mike Glennon,” Koetter said. “I’m a huge Mike Glennon fan. They’re getting a very accurate passer, they’re getting an excellent leader, a guy that will be a relentless, tireless worker. He’ll set the standard for how to work for their team.”

