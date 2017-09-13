Bucs coach: Chris Conte’s pick-six of Jay Cutler turned season around

Former Bears safety Chris Conte “might have turned our season around” when he intercepted Jay Cutler’s pass last year and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown, Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said Wednesday.

The Bucs beat the Bears, 36-10, in their ninth game and went 6-2 in the second half of the year.

Conte will be starting his third season in Tampa after spending four tumultuous years in Chicago.

“Chris has done an excellent job down here,” Koetter said. “He’s got the cover skills of a corner and the size of a safety. He can play strong safety, he can play free safety. He can be, if you need him to, he can be a major contributor on special teams.

Buccaneers safety Chris Conte celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Bears last year. (AP)

“He’s smart. He’s durable. And we’re big fans of Chris. And we’re glad he’s on our side.”