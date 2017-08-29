Watching Michael Kopech pitch as good as it gets, Buddy Bell says

MINNEAPOLIS –Buddy Bell sized up the White Sox’ spruced up farm system like this Tuesday: “Our games are a lot more fun to watch.”

The Sox rebuild has stocked the system with high ceiling talents like 21-year-old right-hander Michael Kopech, acquired in the Chris Sale trade, and 20-year-old outfielder Eloy Jimenez, who was snagged from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade.

Bell, the Sox assistant to general manager Rick Hahn and former director of player development, is with the team as it opened a three-game series against the Twins at Target Field Tuesday, and he brought manager Rick Renteria up to speed on Kopech’s progress.

“I was telling Ricky today if I had a chance to see one more game in my life, it would be with him on the mound,” Bell said. “Just his presence, the kind of teammate he is and the way he finishes innings is exceptional. But the thing I like most about him is he’s much more mature than his age. He’s way ahead of the curve.”

Michael Kopech of the White Sox and the U.S. Team pitches in the third inning against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park on July 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Getty Images)

Kopech, the No. 12-ranked prospect according to MLB.com in large part because of his electrifying stuff, will make his final start of the season Friday for AAA Charlotte. In 119 1/3 innings at Class AA Birmingham, the hard-throwing Kopech posted a 3.39 ERA with 155 strikeouts. Over two starts and 10 innings since his promotion to Charlotte, he struck out 10, walked five and allowed three earned runs (2.70 ERA).

“I think he’s had enough pitches throughout the year, it’s a good time to shut him down,” Bell said.

Bell said he loves Kopech’s makeup and maturity. On the mound, he loves how he stays aggressive with two outs.

“He just keeps going right after them,” Bell said. “He’s actually better in that situation. All the good pitchers are like that, but most pitchers seem to have trouble when they get to two outs because they don’t have the patience to get through an inning. He’s really a fun kid to watch.”

The Sox are saying Kopech will have an opportunity to win a starting rotation spot next spring, but there is also a very good possibility they allow him get more innings at Charlotte and bring him up mid-season.

Bell, like everyone else, is also impressed by Jimenez, recently promoted to Birmingham after starting out at Class A Winston-Salem.

“This kid’s a major league hitter,” scouting director Nick Hostetler said on 670 The Score on Tuesday. “You can see it in his approach, the way he takes at-bats, he takes pitches, his strength. Offensively, there’s not anything he can’t do.”

Fall League Assignments

Dylan Covey, the Sox’ Rule 5 Draft pick who has struggled in his rookie season, will return to the Arizona Fall League, it was announced Tuesday. The Sox will also send right-hander Matt Foster, right-hander Connor Walsh, left-hander Jace Fry, catcher Seby Zavala, shortstop Danny Mendick and center fielder Tito Polo from their farm system.

Covey (0-4, 8.60) was on the disabled list from May 24 to Aug. 17 with an oblique strain.

“We’re trying to get him to get a few more innings,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Try to get him a few more innings, continue to command the zone, to develop and use what we consider to be a pretty good sinker effectively.”

Mendick blossomed at Winston-Salem and was promoted to Birmingham.

“Mendick is an interesting kid who can play all over the field, kind of a [Tony] Grafanino-type,” Bell said. “Not a really big kid but big heart, got some ability.”

Zavala, a 12th-round pick in 2015, “is having a really, really good year,” Bell said. “Our catching went from kind of scarce to not too bad. [2016 first-rounder Zack] Collins has had a really good year overall and Zavala has kind of stayed right there with him.”

This and that

Pitching coach Don Cooper was under the weather and not with the team Tuesday but was expected back Wednesday. It’s the second game Cooper has missed this year due to illness. Bullpen coach Curt Hasler was in the dugout with Renteria.

*Jason Benetti is filling in for Ken Harrelson and paired with Steve Stone on the White Sox TV broadcast for the three-game series in Minnesota. Benetti, who does most home games, will miss a series when the Sox host the Giants in September because of a college football obligation, and Harrelson is expected to take his place then.