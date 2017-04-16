Bullpen struggles again, Cubs swept by Pirates

Remember Saturday’s Cubs-Pirates game? You know, the one with the wind howling out and a feeling that every ball in the air could land in the bleachers.

Sunday was a much different game… except for another Cubs bullpen implosion.

Jon Lester pitched seven scoreless innings while striking out three but the Cubs lost 6-1 to the Pirates. Lester was strong but he couldn’t help the Cubs avoid a three-game sweep as they fell to .500 at 6-6.

He has the bullpen to thank for that, which allowed three runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth.

Joe Maddon's bullpen struggled Sunday as the Cubs were swept by the Pirates. | Getty Images

After taking a 1-0 lead in the seventh on a Tommy La Stella double, the Cubs turned to Koji Uehara in the eighth. And Uehara struggled badly, allowing two walks, a double and Jordy Mercer’s game-tying single.

With the bases loaded, Hector Rondon replaced Uehara and got Starling Marte to ground to Javier Baez, who threw home for a force that briefly kept the game tied. Andrew McCutchen then hit a very soft grounder to Anthony Rizzo, but Willson Contreras couldn’t keep his foot on the plate for the force, letting pinch-runner Alen Hanson score for a 2-1 Pirates lead. The Cubs then gifted Pittsburgh its third run of the eighth when David Freese flew to right, and with Mercer holding at third, Heyward’s throw was well up the line and got away from Contreras, allowing Mercer to score.

Any chance the Cubs had to rally was wiped away in the ninth when Justin Grimm allowed Adam Frazier’s three-run homer to give the Pirates a 6-1 lead.

Jameson Taillon was almost as good as Lester, holding the Cubs to one run (zero earned) and seven hits while striking out six over seven innings.

Sunday was the second straight poor outing by the bullpen. On Saturday, the Cubs squandered a 6-2 lead, with Brian Duensing and Pedro Strop combining to allow five runs in the seventh of an 8-6 loss.

The Cubs were once again without Carl Edwards Jr., who is still away from the team on the bereavement list.

Uehara, who was charged with two earned runs, entered Sunday with a 20-inning scoreless streak since July 9, and his run was the longest active among all relievers.

