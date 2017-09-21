Bulls announce new family, military and student ticket deals

Fans can find Benny the Bull in the city on Friday for giveaways form the team. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Bulls announced Thursday that they’re home game tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday.

To tip off the team’s annual ticket on-sale, Bulls entertainers will be around the city, surprising fans with performances and giveaways. Benny the Bull is also handing out free CTA rides, tickets, T-shirts and more freebies.

The Bulls also announced that they’re offering new ticket promotions for families, students and military personnel.

The team will host four “Family Days” throughout the season for games with early 2:30 p.m. start times. Families can purchase the $25 package, which includes a ticket, hot dog, soda and chips.

Another new promotion is “Military Mondays.” Every Monday home game, active and retired service men and women will receive special-priced tickets.

The last ticket deal is the “Bulls Student Pass,” which gives college students in Chicago discounted tickets if they buy the morning of a game day through the Bulls app.

The Bulls also released their game-day giveaways. Some notable ones include an Advocate Pink t-shirt on Oct. 13 for the team’s Breast Cancer Awareness game, an Athletico practice jersey on Jan. 3 and a Dwyane Wade bobblehead on Jan. 13.