Bulls announce preseason schedule, begin vs. Pelicans on Oct 3

The rebuilding Bulls announced their preseason schedule on Tuesday. The team will open on the road in New Orleans on Oct. 3 in their first of six preseason games. The team’s preseason home opener will be Oct. 6 against the Bucks.

All preseason games will be broadcast on CSN and 890-AM. Tickets for preseason and the regular season will go on sale 11 a .m. Sept. 22 at Bulls.comNBATickets.com, the United Center, Ticketmaster, or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

The regular-season schedule will be announced at a later date.

Here is the full Bulls preseason schedule:

