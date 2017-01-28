Bulls are now hoping that the healing has started

If Friday was just the latest example of more Bulls dysfunction, the hope was Saturday was the start of some healing.

At least that’s what reserve guard Michael Carter-Williams was pushing for.

“I think it’s definitely a big challenge ahead for us,’’ Carter-Williams said. “We can go two ways: We can come together or we can spread apart as a team and lose focus.’’

Carter-Williams was all for the first scenario, and with a six-game road trip coming up next week, there’s not a lot of wiggle room.

The Bulls made national headlines on Wednesday, after Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler vented about the work ethic of the younger players, as well as questioning how much that group really cared about wins and losses.

Admittedly, Carter-Williams, along with the likes of Jerian Grant and Bobby Portis, found that assessment more hurtful than helpful, as did veteran Rajon Rondo. It was Rondo who would fire back, taking to his Instagram account and blasting Butler and Wade for their leadership skills.

The result was a team meeting Friday morning, fines handed out to all three players, Wade and Butler benched for the start of the game against Miami, but then an eventual loss to the Heat in the wake of all the drama.

After the loss – a loss in which Butler shot just 1-for-13 and scored three points – Wade was very short and emotionless in his responses to the media. Not his usual persona, considering Wade is usually very thoughtful in his answers. It was almost as if he took the attitude of if the Bulls want to neuter his honesty, well, his meeting with the media will sound very neutered.

No wonder coach Fred Hoiberg was calling the next week a critical part of the season.

“Everybody will go through something like we’ve gone through these last 48 hours,’’ Hoiberg said. “It happens over the course of a season that’s long and when guys are around each other as much as we are. Sometime it lingers on and on and on and guys don’t talk about it and it takes a while to get out of it. We tried to take the approach of trying to go in there and get everything off our chest and again, move forward. I think we accomplished that.’’

Carter-Williams felt the same way.

“I think the biggest thing, the real problem with the situation was we just wanted more criteria,’’ Carter-Williams said. “We know that Jimmy and Dwyane weren’t trying to stab us in the back or anything like that. Just the way it came out was different. It was talked about, and we understand where they were coming from and what they meant by it, but I’m not going to lie, it’s hard. They said some things out frustration and we move on from it.’’

Coincidentally, one of the jabs Rondo took in his post was that veteran players should actually practice and play all the time. Wade hadn’t really practiced since December, and was very defiant in his response about it on Friday.

“I could take that as a personal attack, but what’s that going to do for me?’’ Wade said. “Come in and fight Rajon because he said his vets practiced every day? I’m 35. I’m not practicing every day.’’

But Wade did practice on Saturday, after the younger players requested that of Wade in the Friday team meeting.

Progress?

“Young guys just want a little bit more from him,’’ veteran Taj Gibson said. “He brung it [Saturday]. He pushed the young guys. And that’s a sign that that meeting did a little something. It’s all about positive.’’