Bulls asking price on Jimmy Butler remains ‘basically unobtainable’

General manager Gar Forman is either playing the ultimate game of NBA trade chicken or has no intention of actually looking to deal three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

That was the feeling from several NBA front offices on Wednesday, as the asking price for Butler remained “basically unobtainable.’’

The good news for the Bulls GM if he really wants to move Butler?

There are multiple teams willing to be dance partners, and Forman still has a window to lower his demands if he wants to get a draft day deal done by Thursday night.

Meanwhile, it’s been a crazy week for Butler, as the Sun-Times reported on Tuesday that he had been receiving calls and messages directly and through back channels from Cavs players and personnel as late as Tuesday afternoon to push his front office into trading him to Cleveland, only to be warned to stay away from the Cavs by Tuesday night because of the front office chaos and uncertainty hanging over the Eastern Conference champions.

While the feeling from Cleveland players was that Butler was all in on initially joining them, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday that Butler was already refocused on getting together with Dwyane Wade overseas this week, and continuing to make the necessary calls with the hope of improving the current Bulls roster.

No easy task.

If Butler is still in a Bulls uniform come late Thursday night, Wade has already opted in for $23.8 million, making sure that two of the “Three Alphas’’ will be reunited.

What will be interesting to see is if it will be the “Three Alphas.’’

The Bulls can pick up point guard Rajon Rondo’s deal for $13.4 million or opt to buy him out for $3 by the end of the month, making him a free agent. If they clear out their other free agents and Nikola Mirotic walks elsewhere, that could leave the Bulls close to $24 million to add a player.

The Sun-Times reported that while Wade and Butler have no issues with Rondo personally, they would like to add a point guard that can consistently be an outside threat. It would fit their drive-and-kick games better, as well as allow them more freedom to handle the ball throughout the game.

That’s where Kyle Lowry and Kyrie Irving come in.

Butler has befriended both players over the years, at All-Star Games as well as with Team USA, and has actively been selling the idea of joining him in Chicago.

Lowry would be the more realistic get, especially since he opted out with Toronto and will explore the free agent market. The fact that Lowry is also coming off a season in which he shot 41 percent from three-point range doesn’t hurt.

But would the 31-year-old really be willing to possibly leave at least $6 million a year on the table to join a Bulls roster with its own question marks?

As far as Irving, through back channels he has made it known that Chicago would be a place he would be interested to play, especially if the Cavaliers dynasty begins falling apart should LeBron James start shopping elsewhere.

The third scenario in all this Bulls chatter is they make the 16th overall pick, lock up Rondo, and nothing changes.

If that’s the case, come training camp that’s when the real drama will start.