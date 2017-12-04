Bulls beat Brooklyn and return to postseason play in the East

It won’t happen anytime soon.

Definitely not in the wake of beating Brooklyn’s junior varsity squad, 112-73, on Wednesday night to punch a playoff ticket, and crawl into the final spot of the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 41-41 record.

Gar Forman has more tact than that.

However, the next time Forman feels pushed into a corner or his competency as Bulls general manager again comes into question, he’ll play the playoff card and let everyone know that his franchise has now reached the postseason in eight of the last nine years.

No titles, not even a Finals appearance, but sustained mediocrity at its finest.

Thanks to Jimmy Butler’s 25 points, as well as a Nets organization that made the decision to sit six players so they could “evaluate’’ the depth of a 20-win roster, the Bulls returned to the playoffs after missing out last season in Fred Hoiberg’s rookie year as coach.

With Indiana beating Atlanta, the Bulls stayed in that No. 8 spot, and will head to Beantown this weekend to take on the top-seeded Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the big loser of the NBA’s regular-season finale? Miami, who finished tied with the Bulls at 41-41, but lost out on the tie-breaker.

Almost lost in what took place for the Bulls on Wednesday was the fact that veteran Dwyane Wade will again be back in the playoffs, while his former team down on South Beach missed out.

Wade left the Heat this offseason after 13 years, joining the Bulls as a free agent, but playoff hopes looked dim after the veteran dislocated his elbow back on Mar. 15, and looked to be out for the rest of the regular season.

It was then that he told Butler to do whatever he could in his power to will this team to the playoffs so that Wade could return.

Butler did just that, carrying the Bulls to a 7-4 record without Wade, welcoming the three-time champion back for the final three games.

All Butler’s done down the stretch is average 26.4 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebound per contest over his last 10 games, including a triple-double in the win over Philadelphia.

“I didn’t know how good he was,’’ Wade said of what Butler’s done the last month. “I think we all are seeing the evolution of Jimmy Butler. I can’t say anybody, even Jimmy, knew that he would be this player right now. The biggest thing that surprised me is he’s a clutch player. For a guy who hasn’t had a lot of clutch moments in his career, he’s as clutch as it gets. Every time it’s a big shot, it seems like he makes it.

“That’s the one thing that I don’t want to say is surprising, but I didn’t know, and we’ve all experienced it throughout the year.’’