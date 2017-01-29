Bulls beat the 76ers, and do so without any drama afterwards

Make no mistake about it, this Bulls team is still broken.

Sunday was just a good day to be fitted for a splint.

Thanks to 28 points from Jimmy Butler, as well as the bench showing up to add 49, the Bulls ended an ugly two-game losing streak that saw veterans criticize the young players, veterans criticize each other, fines handed out, and both Butler and Dwyane Wade benched as punishment.

No wonder coach Fred Hoiberg was calling the 121-108 win over Philadelphia “a critical point of the season.’’

“I think the biggest thing [Sunday] was we played the right way,’’ Hoiberg said. “We played with great effort, and that’s what it’s about. If you go out there and give an honest effort every single night, you’re going to give yourself a chance. Not to say we’re going to win, but we’re going to be there. That’s what this group has to do.’’

Hoiberg used words like “togetherness,’’ and “unity.’’ Not exactly the description for this group just five days earlier.

That’s when Wade and Butler made national headlines for criticizing the effort and how much the rest of the team cared about winning and losing. In the wake of those two veterans firing off those assessments, Rajon Rondo then took to his Instagram account and took a torch to both Butler and Wade, questioning their leadership skills.

A 40-minute team meeting/venting session on Friday was the first step in trying to repair what seemed to be a very fractured locker room. And then Wade actually practicing with the team for the first time in months on Saturday was a good second step.

Winning, however, is the bottom line in the NBA.

“We got to go out and act upon everything,’’ Butler said. “We talked about it and now we’ve got to be about it. I think this is a great start. Now we’ve just got to string it together like I’ve been saying all year long. Now, it’s more important than ever. Now you can’t look back on how we’ve been playing and what has happened. Live for the right now and what are we going to do moving forward.’’

What still has to be concerning for Hoiberg, however, is the complacency in which his roster plays with over the course of a game.

The lead after the first quarter for the Bulls was 37-23. With 9:30 left in the half, that lead was 20 points thanks to a Rondo free throw.

Walk in the park, right?

Not with this team. A walk in the park for these Bulls is just an opportunity for a mugging.

It came in the third, as Philadelphia (17-29) actually tied the game up with 4:43 left in the quarter on a T.J. McConnell 15-footer.

But there was just too much Butler for the 76ers to have to deal with. First Butler hit a 19-footer, and a few minutes later scored on back-to-back baskets to jumpstart the lead back up to 92-83. It was a lead that the Bulls (24-25) wouldn’t let slip again, either.

“It’s always good to win, man, no matter what goes on around here,’’ Butler said. “I think everybody wants to win. I think our hearts are pure, and when it’s like that, we’re playing like we did [Sunday], we’ll win a lot more games.’’

With hopefully less drama.

In his post-game press conference, Hoiberg was actually asked if he could sum up the last five days.

The coach gave a long pause, a smirk, and simply said, “No,’’ before getting up and leaving the press room.

That said it all.