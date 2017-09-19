Bulls bring back former coach Doug Collins as senior advisor

Broadcaster Doug Collins talks before the Los Angeles Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference basketball finals, Thursday, May 29, 2008 in Los Angeles. Collins, who guided the Chicago Bulls and a young Michael Jordan from 1986-89 but couldn't get them past Detroit Pistons in the playoffs, has talked with the team about returning as coach. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) ORG XMIT: CAKJ101

Twenty-eight years after firing him as coach, the Bulls have hired Doug Collins as a senior advisor.

He will report to his former player John Paxson, the team’s executive vice president for basketball operations.

“Doug will be great in this capacity for our organization. The position of ‘senior advisor’ has proven to work well around the NBA in recent years, and I am confident the same will hold true with the Bulls,” said Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “The fact that our relationship goes back more than 30 years certainly helps, but he is especially qualified to assist our leadership in rebuilding the Bulls.”

Collins coached the Bulls for three seasons, starting in Michael Jordan’s third season. Collins helped set the table for the Bulls’ championship run under Phil Jackson, his assistant coach and successor.

“People who know me know the respect that I have for Jerry, Michael, and the Chicago Bulls organization. I am looking forward to getting started and helping everyone,” Collins said. “To be able to stay involved in the NBA and work with John, Gar, Fred and their respective staffs, while not having to leave my family and continuing to live in one of the greatest cities in the world—the fit couldn’t be any better for me at this point in my life.”

The 66-year-old Collins has spent more time in the Chicago area since Northwestern hired his son, Chris, as coach in 2013.

One more the most respected names in basketball, he was a stand out player at Illinois State, where the basketball court is now named for him. He was the first overall pick in the 1973 NBA draft with the Philadelphia 76ers. He played eight seasons with the Sixers and was a four-time all-star before injuries cut short his career.

Since his retirement from coaching, he has been regarded as one of the best basketball analysts. He won four Emmy Awards and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Media Wing in 2009. For the last four seasons, he has been a game analyst for ABC and ESPN and a studio analyst on ESPN’s NBA Countdown.