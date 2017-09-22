Bulls coaching staff is once again coming under some scrutiny

MINNEAPOLIS – Fred Hoiberg thought the concerns surrounding his leadership skills were put to rest months ago.

After all, the Bulls coach heard loud and clear when his own VP of basketball operations, John Paxson, questioned Hoiberg’s ability in that department at the end of last season. Obviously Hoiberg wasn’t thrilled with those comments, met with Paxson for a “long conversation’’ the following day, and walked out of that room “on the same page,’’ according to Hoiberg.

Not only did a different page open up on Friday, however, but again not exactly a ringing endorsement on Hoiberg’s coaching ability.

Taj Gibson, who left the Bulls in good terms when he was traded to Oklahoma City last season and is now with Minnesota, was simply asked about Hoiberg as a coach, as well as comparing him to former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau – now the head man for the Timberwolves.

It didn’t sound like much of a comparison.

“You have to be a leader whether you have veterans or young guys,’’ Gibson said. “You have to just be a strong leader and have to have a strong belief in yourself because things may go wrong. You have to demand the attention of the locker room.

“From Day 1 when I was in Chicago, Thibs came in there like, ‘Listen.’ He had that mentality like you respected him, and if didn’t go like that he would square up with you, and guys respected that. I think a lot of coaches around the league, maybe sometimes they’re young, it’s tough on them. Thibs has been around the league a long time, so he had years to mold himself to be ready for that position. Fred just came from college and he was thrown in there to be a head coach. A lot of guys just thrown in there to be a head coach, they maybe great at Xs and Os or great offensive guys, but you’re being thrown in there with guys you might have even played against. It’s a big difference.’’

Not the only difference.

Players that were carry-overs from the Thibodeau years privately complained about the lack of attention to detail with the new coaching staff, specifically on the defensive end. That’s no knock on Hoiberg, especially since assistant Jim Boylen was brought from San Antonio to handle the defense.

The criticism of Boylen was the defense had no philosophy and changed drastically from game-to-game. The real stinger?

“The games we did play well [defensively], it was because we were using Thibs’ old stuff,’’ one player said.

Gibson didn’t exactly dispute that.

“After [Thibodeau] left [the Bulls] and going through different coaches, not just myself but other guys felt like once he left, the details weren’t on point sometimes,’’ Gibson said. “The details were on the money with Thibs. And I always ask myself, ‘Why does he always stay in the hotel room so long? What is he doing in that room?’ Then it all comes back to me that he’s really in that hotel room coming out with different [ideas].

“I just felt like when he left that was a big part, and not just for myself but other members of the team, we really lacked. We really lacked a lot of countering. A lot of guys were just going through the motions of if they beat us this way, how can we counter it?’’