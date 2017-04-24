Bulls completely impressed by Isaiah Thomas’ series so far

It’s almost easy to forget what Boston guard Isaiah Thomas has gone through since the start of this playoff series with the Bulls.

“Mentally and emotionally I’m not here,’’ Thomas said very honestly after the Game 4 Celtics win. “So I just feed off what the guys give me. They give me a lot of confidence. I can’t do it without those guys. They believe in me and being here is what makes me, I guess sane. It make me feel somewhat normal through this tough time.’’

Meeting with the media for the first time since his sister, Chyna Thomas, was killed in an Apr. 15 car accident, the teary-eyed Thomas’ one request before he came to the podium was no questions about his younger sister.

That didn’t stop him from discussing how important being on the basketball court and being around his teammates has been for him dealing with the tragedy.

“They’ve been really important,’’ Thomas said. “They’ve been everything. This organization is the best organization there is. From the people who work at the Garden, the players, the coaches, everybody who’s a part of the Celtics. They’ve been supportive. The whole world has, really. I can’t say enough about it.’’

Meanwhile, the Bulls players can’t say enough about Thomas and what he’s gone through in this series, but at the same time have to find a way to slow the All-Star guard down.

Through the four games, Thomas has averaged 25.5 points, six assists and four rebounds per game, and this coming from a guy who admittedly is “not here’’ both mentally and emotionally.

“It’s very tough,’’ veteran Dwyane Wade said of slowing Thomas down. “They do a good job of moving you around. You have to be disciplined. If you aren’t disciplined to the game plan, it seems like they will score every time.

“Obviously a guy who can score 30 a night is a handful. He can get on a roll and play like the young star that he is.’’

Minute man

Jimmy Butler will enter Game 5 on Wednesday averaging 42.3 minutes per game so far in the postseason, including just under 46 minutes of work in the Sunday loss.

He’s not looking for a lighter workload anytime soon, either.

“Very realistic because that’s what the team needs me to do,’’ Butler said, when asked if it was realistic for him to maintain heavy minutes throughout the rest of the postseason. “I feel like D-Wade and all those players having big minutes, guard on both ends of the floor, attack, score the basketball … I want to win. So if I have to play the whole game, if that is what coach asks me, and my teammates think I can do it, I’m cool with that.’’