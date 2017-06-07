Bulls, Cristiano Felicio agree to four-year, $32M contract

The Bulls and big man Cristiano Felicio agreed to a contract to back up center Robin Lopez. According to sources, the deal is for four years and worth $32 million. Felicio, a restricted free agent, averaged 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season.

The Sun-Times reported the signing last month, but the time officially confirmed the signing with a release Thursday.

He first joined the Bulls as a member of their 2015 Summer League squad. In his two seasons in Chicago, the Brazilian has averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.0 minutes while shooting .573 from the field.