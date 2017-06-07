Bulls, Cristiano Felicio agree to four-year, $32M contract

Basketball 07/06/2017, 02:45pm
Sun-Times Staff
The Bulls and big man Cristiano Felicio agreed to a contract to back up center Robin Lopez. According to sources, the deal is for four years and worth $32 million. Felicio, a restricted free agent, averaged 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season. 

The Sun-Times reported the signing last month, but the time officially confirmed the signing with a release Thursday.

He first joined the Bulls as a member of their 2015 Summer League squad. In his two seasons in Chicago, the Brazilian has averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.0 minutes while shooting .573 from the field.

 

 

Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio (6) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic guard Mario Hezonja (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The Magic won 98-91. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

