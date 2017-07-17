Bulls Denzel Valentine gets in a late night Twitter fight with a troll

What started as an innocent tweet by ESPN turned into a back-and-forth Twitter brawl between Bulls guard Denzel Valentine and a troll.

NBA on ESPN tweeted out a picture of Valentine’s shoes from Summer League Saturday with the caption “WHAATARETHHOOOOSSEEEE.” The tweet is referencing an old viral video from 2015, where a man pokes fun at a cop’s shoes.

Denzel Valentine … WHAATARETHHOOOOSSEEEE pic.twitter.com/iMB4oJnN1W — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 15, 2017 Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine reacts hitting a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The slip-on, high-top sneakers are white with little detail and retail at $595, according to the Balenciga website. Valentine responded Sunday that they’re Balenciga and tweeted “Catch up. #ThankMeLater.”

That appeared to be the end of that Twitter conversation. That was until a Twitter user named Quintorris Lopez decided to call out Valentine for his hideous shoes and his jump off form.

THEY STILL UGLY LIKE YO JUMPSHOT https://t.co/wF5D695sAw — Quintorris Lopez (@JamilShowtime) July 17, 2017

Valentine wasn’t having any of it, and responded to Lopez two hours later tweeting: “Says the guy who dresses like he on set for a roll bounce tryout.”

Says a guy who dresses like he on set for a roll bounce tryout — Denzel Valentine (@denzelvalentine) July 17, 2017

Fans following the Twitter exchanged loved the comeback and shared gifs from the 2005 roller skating drama.

The Twitter exchanged continued with Lopez bringing in Valentine’s stats as ammunition. He called Valentine’s Roll Bounce joke “garbage” and said it was just like his 5.1 point per game performance last season.

Valentine said he refuses to take the troll seriously because he rocks an afro and bandana.

After Lopez alleged that his basketball stats have been better than Valentine since he was born, the second year NBA guard finished the conversation in one tweet.

You prolly still live with your moms with the type of swag you got, stop it https://t.co/fCxDfapJ3v — Denzel Valentine (@denzelvalentine) July 17, 2017

Twitter had a heyday with Valentine’s little Twitter beef.

No comeback from this lmao ur not gonna beat an athlete in a twitter battle — b_loading (@bobby_jeck) July 17, 2017

Who doesn’t like starting their week with a Twitter fight?

