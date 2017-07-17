Bulls Denzel Valentine gets in a late night Twitter fight with a troll
What started as an innocent tweet by ESPN turned into a back-and-forth Twitter brawl between Bulls guard Denzel Valentine and a troll.
NBA on ESPN tweeted out a picture of Valentine’s shoes from Summer League Saturday with the caption “WHAATARETHHOOOOSSEEEE.” The tweet is referencing an old viral video from 2015, where a man pokes fun at a cop’s shoes.
The slip-on, high-top sneakers are white with little detail and retail at $595, according to the Balenciga website. Valentine responded Sunday that they’re Balenciga and tweeted “Catch up. #ThankMeLater.”
That appeared to be the end of that Twitter conversation. That was until a Twitter user named Quintorris Lopez decided to call out Valentine for his hideous shoes and his jump off form.
Valentine wasn’t having any of it, and responded to Lopez two hours later tweeting: “Says the guy who dresses like he on set for a roll bounce tryout.”
Fans following the Twitter exchanged loved the comeback and shared gifs from the 2005 roller skating drama.
The Twitter exchanged continued with Lopez bringing in Valentine’s stats as ammunition. He called Valentine’s Roll Bounce joke “garbage” and said it was just like his 5.1 point per game performance last season.
Valentine said he refuses to take the troll seriously because he rocks an afro and bandana.
After Lopez alleged that his basketball stats have been better than Valentine since he was born, the second year NBA guard finished the conversation in one tweet.
Twitter had a heyday with Valentine’s little Twitter beef.
Who doesn’t like starting their week with a Twitter fight?
Follow me on Twitter @madkenney