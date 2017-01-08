Dwyane Wade tweets recipe for stopping Stephen Curry

Dwyane Wade tweets out funny response to one of his fan's questions. | Matt Marton/Associated Press

Hold the Curry, please.

Bulls’ Dwyane Wade has a recipe to stop Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s hot shooting, and it starts with his wife, Ayesha Curry.

Wade stayed up late Monday night responding to fans’ tweets.

On fan asked Wade how he can slow down Curry and Wade’s response was priceless.

“Pray that every grocery store in the world go out of business and his wife can’t cook him any food,” Wade tweeted. “Whatever she’s cooking it’s working.”

Pray that every grocery store in the world go out of business and his wife can't cook him any food. Whatever she's cooking it's working https://t.co/ElWIQnsLZq — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 1, 2017

Ayesha is a chef and author of a variety of cookbooks. She also has her own cooking show on the Food Network.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney