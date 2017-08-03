Bulls falter yet again in second half, lose to Magic, 98-91

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s one thing to falter at the finish against the Clippers. Or even the Pistons.

But the Magic?

With yet another chance to prove they had broken their habit of losing close games in the fourth quarter, the Bulls instead collapsed again, as the woeful, lottery-bound Orlando Magic beat down the Bulls in the second half to win 98-91 on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

The Bulls (31-33), playing without injured guard Dwyane Wade, led by 11 in the first half and 10 at halftime. But they were outscored 34-24 in the third quarter to fall into a 77-77 tie and 21-14 in the fourth quarter to lose for the fourth time in five games.

Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) blocks a shot by Magic center Bismack Biyombo (11) during the first half Wednesday night at Amway Center. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

And each loss had the same pattern — the Bulls taking the lead in the first half and faltering in the second half. They have been outscored by 21, 16, 18 and 17 points in the second half of their last four losses.

Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 21 points on 7-of-21 shooting but was scoreless and 0-for-5 from the field in the fourth quarter. Jerian Grant added 13 points and Robin Lopez 10 for the Bulls. Elfrid Payton scored 22 points to lead the Magic (24-41).

The Bulls shot 5-of-23 from the field in the fourth quarter but were just as poor defensively On one key play, the Magic had 0.7 seconds on the shot clock with an inbounds play — and scored on a lob to Aaron Gordon for a 93-89 lead with 3:09 left in the game.

The Bulls led 53-43 at halftime and were still in control with a 63-52 lead early in the third quarter when they began to wilt. Elfrid Payton scored on a rebound and Evan Fournier hit a three-pointer as the Magic rallied to tie 77-77 after three quarters.

The Bulls continued to struggle in the fourth quartre. They still led 81-79 on a basket inside by Cristiano Felicio with 9:08 left in the game. But former Bull D.J. Augustin hit an 18-footer and scored off a feed from another former Bull, D.J. Augustin to spark a 9-0 run that gave the Magic an 88-81 lead with 7:04 to play.

The Bulls got an unexpected boost from newcomer Joffrey Lauvergne, the 6-11 forward acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Taj Gibons/Doug McDermott deal. Lauvergne, who had played six mostly inconsequential minutes and scored four points in his first six games with the Bulls, entered the game midway through the first quarter and scored six points with three rebounds and two assists in a 12-minute stint.

Lauvergne, in fact, helped spark the run that gave the Bulls the lead en route to their 53-43 halftime advantage. He hit a three-pointer and scored inside off a feed from Rajon Rondo, then threw an outlet pass to Jimmy Butler that resulted in a fast break and two free throws for a 7-0 run that gave the Bulls a 22-19 lead after the first quarter.

Lauvergne, playing in Niko Mirotic’s stretch-4 spot, later grabbed an offensive rebound that led to Cameron Payne’s driving basket that gave the Bulls their largest lead, 34-24 with 7:18 left in the half.

Denzel Valentine also provided a spark off the bench. The rookie guard hit the floor to save a ball from going out of bounds at one end, then hit a three-pointer at the other end to give the Bullsa 39-28 lead with 5:41 left in the half.

Bobby Portis hit back-to-back baskets as the Bulls maintained control in the second quarter. And when Payton and Terrence Ross scored consecutive baskets to cut the Bulls lead to 50-43 in the final minute, Butler responded with a pull-up three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bulls the 53-43 halftime lead.