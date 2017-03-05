Bulls front office again makes life difficult for their own coach

The Bulls front office hasn’t exactly done right by Fred Hoiberg the past few seasons.

They admittedly haven’t given the coach the right players for his offensive system.

They’ve handed him several assistant coaches who seem to have their own agendas.

And then on Wednesday, let’s just say the chair of support was kicked out from underneath the third-year coach.

Sure, vice president of basketball operations John Paxson insisted that Hoiberg was returning for the 2017-18 season, but he also continued to point out more of Hoiberg’s shortcomings by discussing what improvements the coach needed to make.

“I mentioned to you last year that I view young coaches in this league as like young players,’’ Paxson said. “They have to develop and grow, too. I’m not gonna get into the specifics about things we’ve seen.

“I think Fred’s challenge this offseason is to find ways to be a better leader. I think he showed progress in that area. The team did rally around him at times. But again, that’s part of the process, too. We made the commitment to him. We support him. And we’re in this with him. That’s how an organization has to work.’’

A major problem the Bulls front office continued to ignore, however, is their devaluation of their coaches through the years continues to haunt them.

Whether it was a physical confrontation with Vinny Del Negro, sabotaging Tom Thibodeau or questioning the leadership skills of Hoiberg, players feed off of these criticisms of front office to coach, and that only makes the Bulls coaching seat more difficult.

Coincidentally, when general manager Gar Forman hired Hoiberg he said in that opening press conference that one of Hoiberg’s strengths was “communication.’’

Supporting staff

As far as the assistant coaching staff returning, both Forman and Paxson said everything will be evaluated.

“We’re in the process of looking at everything,’’ Paxson said. “That can’t be answered today. We want to get the entire staff together. It’s been five days since we lost and the season ended. They’ve been out of town, we want to get them back in. Sit down and have some real face to face, tough discussions.’’