Bulls front office has drawn line in the sand on Dwyane Wade’s future

The cleanup is still underway for the Bulls.

And obviously, shovels are required.

On the same day that VP of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman marched out their coach Fred Hoiberg and their “change of direction,’’ they were still dealing with questions about a sustained direction of failure by this front office.

Guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, as well as first-round pick Lauri Markkanen, were all introduced on Tuesday, less than a week after they were acquired from Minnesota in a package which included three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler sent out by the Bulls.

There was talk about, “attacking the day,’’ “new opportunity,’’ “high-character guys.’’ All the right spin that’s supposed to come out of an introductory press conference.

However, for that rebuild to really gain traction and start landing the Bulls a top three pick in next season’s draft – a pick a source in the Bulls organization insisted they highly covet – there were still lingering questions about what to do with veterans Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo.

The Sun-Times reported last week from multiple sources that Wade will look for a buyout from the Bulls, after he picked up his $23.8 million player option for the 2017-18 season. Paxson, however, tried to make it very clear that Wade is not in a position of power to have that wish granted.

“I know Gar has spoken to Leon Rose, Wade’s agent, and as far as a buyout has not been broached I will say this, in this type of scenario it would have to benefit us,’’ Paxson said. “It would absolutely have to benefit us.

“Dwyane was a great pro last year and he’s been around a lot of different situations. He was around Miami when they had a couple rebuilding years as well, so right now we’re operating under the assumption that he’ll be here. But like I said, if that subject is ever broached by them then it would have to be advantageous for us.’’

Just like that, the line has been drawn in the sand.

While Wade is yet to publicly address his current standing with an organization that went with the “Three Alphas’’ last season only to blow it all up, he’s made it clear to several close to the organization that a true rebuild – especially if the Bulls want to do it correctly – would be better served with him elsewhere.

It will come down to how much “advantageous’’ will cost.

Could the Bulls negotiate a buyout price of $20 million to have Wade elsewhere? Do Gar/Pax want to gamble on keeping Wade and having him possibly poison the water for the young core? After all, Wade had no problem taking swings at the young Bulls last season, questioning their work ethic and devotion to their craft.

As for Rondo, the Bulls would have to buy him out for $3 million later this week, making him a free agent. Paxson tip-toed around that decision, stating, “Well, that is still to be determined. As far as Rajon, we told you how highly we think of him. Zach and Rajon share the same agent. Bill Duffy is here [Tuesday], so we’re going to sit down with Bill and talk, talk it through.

“We do understand that veterans are important for a young basketball team. The right veterans. The guys that are good teammates, are supportive of the young guys, and continue to teach them how to be pros. So those are things that we’ll be addressing.’’

Last week, Paxson said “rebuilding isn’t easy.’’

That pain is just getting started.