Bulls front office hoping rookie can help the evolution of the rebuild

Rebuild, evolve, extended job security … pick a phrase to describe what the Bulls front office is attempting to pull off these days.

Either way, they’re knee-deep in it now, just a week removed from trading the franchise player in three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

And if it is truly evolution, what better way to start off the foundation than with a 7-footer who can shoot the three?

“Lauri Markkanen is a very good basketball player,’’ VP of basketball operations John Paxson said about the team’s seventh overall pick. “We’re really excited about his potential – as good a big-man shooter, maybe as good a shooter that was in the draft this year. And the way our game is going, those big mobile guys that can space the floor, give your guards opportunity to create and find gaps, it’s an important piece. So again, it’s all about building the type of team that you want.’’

More importantly, maybe for the first time since they hired coach Fred Hoiberg, the type of team that Hoiberg wants.

“Getting to watch Lauri these last couple days on film with his ability to stretch the floor and play both frontline positions is where this league is going,’’ Hoiberg said. “ His ability to shoot, play-make and put the ball on the ground, he’s a sneaky athlete.’’

All strengths he showed at Arizona, where he played in 37 games last season, averaging 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 42 percent from beyond the three-point line.

What wasn’t a good look for the 20-year-old? The games he seemed to disappear in. Bad games are fine, but a 7-footer should still make an impact one way or the other.

In Arizona’s loss to Xavier in the NCAA Tournament, Markkanen played 40 minutes, and scored just nine points on 3-for-9 shooting, grabbing eight rebounds and no blocked shots.

No wonder he was defending the idea that Euro bigs aren’t as soft as people like to think they are.

“I know that stereotype is there, but I don’t include myself in that,’’ Markkanen said during his Tuesday introductory press conference. “I’m not soft. I play hard. I see why everybody thinks, [but it’s going away] slowly from players just coming from overseas and changing that.’’

What the rookie also said was that he can play either the stretch-four position at the NBA level or the five. The Bulls hope that’s the case, because his development at both of those positions will be a key in eventually being a potential match-up problem.

“Yeah, I’m really comfortable doing both things,’’ Markkanen said. “I’ve played all five positions during my whole life. I started as a guard, and last season [with Arizona] played as a five. So I’m really comfortable doing both, defensively and offensively.’’

He might be counted to do both quickly.

With free agency starting in less than a week, Nikola Mirotic’s future with the team will be up in the air. Paxson reiterated that they would like to bring the restricted free agent back, but only if it is a price that they are comfortable with.

The problem is that like last summer, it’s a great time to be a free agent because of the high payroll teams have to meet.

Either way, Markkanen seems confident that he’ll be ready to contribute.

“I know there’s work to do, like always,’’ Markkanen said. “I’m the type of person who’s going to be in the gym. I know I’m going to get better when I put the work in. I’m pretty confident that it’s going to happen.’’