Bulls go 12 deep in the rotation and get buried by the Rockets

The boos started at the 5:18 mark of the third quarter.

They were loud and they were warranted.

James Harden went all showtime, passing up the easy lay-up for the flip-and-dunk to his Houston teammate Clint Capela and a 27-point Rockets lead.

Not really appreciated by the United Center crowd, but not the reason they were booing, either.

No, the displeasure was about the product wearing the home white and red uniforms, now losers of four straight games, currently sitting out of the Eastern Conference playoffs, and doing everything it takes to make sure there will be no postseason basketball for a second consecutive season.

Jimmy Butler did his job in the 115-94 loss.

The three-time All-Star shot 6-for-12 from the field, again looking to distribute the ball and get teammates going, like the coaches have asked, all the while keeping Harden in check on the defensive end.

Dwyane Wade did his job.

The three-time NBA champion scored 12 points in the first quarter, giving the Bulls (31-34) a 10-point lead after the first stanza.

Everybody else?

A train wreck that once again spoke volumes about how the front office constructed this team, and have tried to fix their mistakes on the fly by infusing youth into the rotation. By the way, a rotation that went 12 deep in the loss to Houston.

A no-no in the month of March for a team trying to make a playoff push.

“It’s not my job, man,’’ Butler said, when asked about playing 12 guys with 17 games left in the regular season. “I can’t go and say what Coach should do. That’s what he’s there for. I think everybody that you see around this locker room, want to go out there and play ball, hoop, to the best of our abilities. We can’t control the lineups, the rotation, that’s not us.’’

It might not be Fred Hoiberg, either.

The coach did say that everything would be “evaluated’’ moving forward, but privately several players have heard that the front office has mandated seeing as many of the young players as possible from a developmental standpoint.

Not really fair for the locker room, and not really fair for Hoiberg, who has to wear these losses on his resume.

Wade was asked if he signed with the Bulls to play on a developmental team, and wasn’t going to go there, especially after he was already fined by the team earlier this season for speaking out.

“I’m not getting in trouble anymore,’’ Wade said.

Asked if he felt comfortable enough to tell the front office that this approach won’t work, Wade said, “I sit in the locker room. I’ve got a jersey. I don’t wear a suit. It’s not my job. My job is to play.’’

So how did that youth movement do against a 45-21 Rockets team? How about a combined 16-for-52 from Bobby Portis, Jerian Grant, Michael Carter-Williams, Joffrey Lauvergne, Denzel Valentine, Paul Zipser and Cameron Payne.

Meanwhile, Nikola Mirotic, who is not in the future plans for the Bulls, was the only player not to see the court.

“It’s different, it’s difficult,’’ Butler said of trying to win and develop players at the same time. “Everybody out there trying to do the right thing and sometimes it’s a little much. But I guess everybody is learning right now. Hopefully we start winning and end up where we want to be.’’