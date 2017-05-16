Bulls guard Denzel Valentine has ankle surgery

A person familiar with the situation says Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle.

The person, confirming reports by several outlets, spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the operation. He is expected to play for the Bulls in the summer league in Las Vegas in July.

Drafted with the No. 14 overall pick last year, Valentine had issues with the ankle at several points in his rookie season. He averaged 5.1 points in 57 games and played a total of 22 minutes in Chicago’s first-round playoff loss to Boston.