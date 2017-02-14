Bulls gut out 105-94 victory to extend streak over Raptors to 11

The question, while fundamentally simple, had still managed to stump Taj Gibson, who struggled to come up with a succinct answer.

How exactly – Gibson was asked Tuesday morning – had the Bulls, through good times and bad, managed to string together 10 straight victories over the Toronto Raptors?

Gibson stammered.

“I don’t know”, he offered initially. “I wish I could tell you.”

Finally, the veteran forward reversed course.

“We seem to get lucky at different times,” Gibson said, hours before the Bulls snapped their string of three lopsided losses and extended their streak against the Raptors to 11 games with a 105-94 win on Tuesday night at the United Center.

But as been the case with the Bulls, who continue to have more questions than answers as the All-Star break and trade deadline looms ahead, nothing came easy.

Again depleted by injuries and with Jimmy Butler’s healing heel still smarting, the Bulls appeared to be on a clear course toward responding to getting blown out by an average of 26 points in each of their last three outings with a double-digit victory of their own.

The Bulls led by as many as 23 points, but then watched as the cushion evaporated to only five with less than three minutes to play. The Bulls supporting cast of Gibson, Doug McDermott, Rajon Rondo and Denzel Valentine had helped construct the sizable scoreboard advantage. But that lead, once comfortable, was slowly but slipping away in a manner befitting of the Bulls’ recent struggles.

Without Dwyane Wade’s leadership to calm the storm, McDermott and Valentine hit big shots before Butler closed out the win with five free throws in the closing minutes. And at a time when the Bulls needed to end find a way to win a game anyway they could, they managed to gut out a victory without much of the star power they have come to depend on.

“It’s huge for me,” said McDermott, who paced the victory with 20 points. “With D-Wade out, I knew I had to step up a little bit.”

McDermott may have paced the way, but playing with Wade, Nikola Mirotic and Paul Zipser, the Bulls proved to have plenty in their reserve. With Butler struggling to hit shots and Wade unavailable, Hoiberg’s supporting cast made a considerable contribution.

It proved be exactly the kind of shot in the arm a team that remains two games under .500 needed with only one more game remaining before the All-Star break arrives.

Valentine connected on a pair of timely 3-point field goals and Cristiano Felicio put himself in position to clean up missed shots as the Bulls’ bench produced 54 points.

And after the Bulls avoided the kind of sluggish start that has plagued them throughout a 2-4 West Coast swing, it was the second unit that allowed the Bulls to sustain the effort.

Now what remains left to be seen is whether the Bulls can put their recent struggles behind them and regroup in time to keep themselves in contention for a playoff spot.

“We needed to come out and play hard, win or lose,” Hoiberg said. “We had to come out with a great competitive effort and I thought we did that.”

