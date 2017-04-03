Bulls have no answer for Jamal Crawford in loss to the Clippers

It was a simple response from Dwyane Wade when he was asked what happened in 101-91 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Sure, the offense got bogged down, the ball stopped moving, and the fast-break game slowed, but Wade wasn’t about to go into all that.

No, according to Wade, what happened was “Jamal Crawford.’’

“He went one-on-one and you can’t do nothing when he’s going like that,’’ Wade said of the Clippers veteran shooter. “It wasn’t so much defensive breakdowns as it was [Crawford] making shots.’’

Shot after shot, as the one-time Bull shot 7-for-10 from the field in that second half, scoring 17 of his 25 points in just under 16 minutes of work over those final two quarters.

And as Crawford was heating up, the Bulls (31-31) seemed to once again get caught up in their own problems, angered over missed calls and missed shots.

That’s why coach Fred Hoiberg had no problem pointing out the difference from the first half in which they built a 61-55 lead, to the misery of the second half.

“We go out in the first half, we’re free flowing,’’ Hoiberg said. “We scored 61 points, we had 13 in transition, we had 19 assists, the ball was moving, everybody is playing for each other. In that second half we missed shots, we didn’t get calls, and it affected us. It affected us on the other end.

“Got to find a way to fight through the tough times, understand what makes us a successful team. When we get it up the floor we’re pretty tough to stop, but that all stopped in the second half.’’

The loss did drop the Bulls to the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race with 20 games left, as they will now four of their next five on the road.

Payne and gain

Hoiberg still won’t say if there is a plan in place to hand the starting point guard duties over to newly-acquired Cameron Payne over the last 20 regular-season games, but if Saturday was any indication it won’t be happening soon, if at all.

Payne again remained a second-quarter sub, and again seemed like he was still finding his way in learning a new system.

“We’ll just talk about [Saturday],’’ Hoiberg said, avoiding the question if Payne would start soon.

Hoiberg has insisted that the front office has not mandated Payne start in order to make their trade with Oklahoma City look better.

A trip to the Doc

Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who coached Rajon Rondo back in Boston from 2006 until Rivers left in 2013, said he was proud of the way Rondo has handled himself this season, especially with the benching.

“I’ve talked to him and I was really proud of how he handled the benching or the not playing,’’ Rivers said. “I thought he needed to immerse himself back with his teammates. At first, he kind of pulled away. And then he came back. I was happy that he did that. I was proud of him. And I told him that. I said, ‘That’s all you can do. You’ll never be the guy who controls the minutes. You’ll be the guy who controls your attitude.’ ‘’

As far as Rondo’s Instagram post in the wake of Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler blasting the team last month, Rivers stayed away from that one.

“I missed the whole Butler thing, so I don’t have a lot of comments on that,’’ Rivers said.