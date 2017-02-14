Bulls’ health issues provide opportunities for young reserves

Toronto's Cory Joseph drives to the basket past Chicago Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams during the second half of the Bulls' 105-94 victory over the Raptors Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Considering the way injuries have depleted the Bulls lineup, coach Fred Hoiberg is convinced opportunities for younger players to see meaningful minutes aren’t going to diminish any time soon.

With Dwyane Wade still ailing with a right wrist injury, Nikola Mirotic dealing with persistent back spasms and Paul Zipser in a walking boot with tendinitis in his left ankle, plenty of chances remain up for grabs.

Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant started Tuesday against Toronto as Wade missed his second straight game. An MRI exam Monday didn’t indicate any long-term damage, but Hoiberg said the veteran guard wasn’t ready to return. Wade could return Thursday against Boston.

While Wade gets closer to returning, Mirotic and Zipser could miss more time. Mirotic said before Tuesday’s 105-94 win over the Raptors that his back is better, but it still isn’t at 100 percent. Hoiberg wouldn’t rule Mirotic out for Thursday’s game, but said Zipser likely wouldn’t play again until after the All-Star break.

The rash of injuries has provided chances for Carter-Williams and second-year forward Bobby Portis. Although Hoiberg’s youngsters played well at times during the Bulls’ recent six-game road swing that finished with three straight losses, consistency continues to be an issue.

And as the Bulls continue to hover under .500, putting together a complete 48-minute effort continues to be an issue.

“That’s going to happen with young players, especially with guys that are getting opportunities for the first time,” Hoiberg said. “You’ve got to learn from it, you’ve got to get better. Those guys will continue to get opportunities because of where we are with our lineup right now – and hopefully, play better.”

As Hoiberg has been forced to continually juggle his lineup, Carter-Williams has been the biggest beneficiary of the Bulls injury woes. Before Jimmy Butler returned Tuesday night after missing Sunday’s blowout loss to the Timberwolves, Carter-Williams was the All-Star swingman’s fill-in as Butler missed four of the Bulls last five games.

Carter-Williams scored 23 points in a Feb. 3 loss to the Rockets and followed it up with a 21-point effort in a win over Sacramento. But Carter-Williams struggled during the Bulls three-game losing streak, including a 1-for-9 shooting performance last week against Golden State and a 4-for-12 outing Sunday against the Timberwolves.

Injuries aside, the Bulls road won’t get any easier entering the All-Star break. While the break will provide a respite from a grueling West Coast swing, veteran forward Taj Gibson said Tuesday the Bulls can’t lose sight of the job at hand.

“It’s tough, because a lot of times guys tend to dwell off and set their minds on the All-Star break (and) being around family,” Gibson said. “We just try to keep guys’ heads level, try to keep guys’ heads still into the fight, try to end on the right path. Because you know the second half is even harder. These next two games are important to us, and we try to instill that into the young guys.”

