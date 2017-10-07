Bulls make Justin Holiday signing official

The Bulls officially announced the signing of guard Justin Holiday on Monday. The Sun-Times reported last week is a two-year, $9 million contract.

Holiday, 28, played in 27 games for the Bulls after they acquired him in a trade with the Hawks for Kirk Hinrich during the 2015-16 season and averaged 6.5 points on 41 percent shooting.

He spent the 2016-17 season with the New York Knicks and averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 20.0 minutes in 82 games. For his career, Holiday is averaging 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 15.8 minutes played.