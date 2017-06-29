Bulls merchandise popular despite on-court mediocrity

The Chicago Bulls remain one of the NBA’s most popular franchises in terms of merchandise.

Despite barely making the playoffs last season as a No. 8 seed with a record of 41-41, the team only trails the two teams that made the NBA finals — the champion Golden State Warriors and runner up Cleveland Cavaliers — in most popular team merchandise.

The ranking is based on overall sales from April to June on NBAStore.com.

The Bulls had two players make the top 15 in most popular individual jerseys. The recently traded Jimmy Butler’s No. 21 jersey came in 13th and the No. 3 of veteran Dwyane Wade ranked No. 15.

The Cavaliers and Warriors dominated the top of the individual list — occupying four of the top five positions. The Warriors’ Stephen Curry was the most popular followed by the Cavs’ LeBron James and the Warriors’ Kevin Durant.

Here is the overall lists:

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks James Harden, Houston Rockets Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors John Wall, Washington Wizards Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls* Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls

*Changed teams after the 2016-17 season.

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise :