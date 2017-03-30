Bulls messy point guard issues set to carry into the offseason

The addition of Cameron Payne at last month’s trade deadline was supposed to offer up some clarity to the disarray that has been the Bulls point guard situation.

With just seven regular-season games left, however, there are still more questions than answers surrounding Payne and that position.

“I think there’s question marks on a lot of young players that really haven’t had a big opportunity to play,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of Payne on Thursday. “You look at last year, obviously playing behind [Russell] Westbrook [in Oklahoma City] and getting limited minutes, and then with the (foot) injury and different circumstances this year, he just hasn’t had much of a chance to get out there.

“From going down and playing in a couple D-League games, you know he did show some things that you get excited about. We’ve done some things in practice that show he’s really got a chance to be a player.’’

That didn’t stop Hoiberg from having a conversation with Payne, though, and reminding him that all eyes are still on him even if playing time is sparse.

“I just had a conversation with him about how important it is to finish out the season the right way, whether he’s getting minutes or not, and then having himself a great offseason, getting himself ready for next season,’’ Hoiberg said. “Going into the third year, it’s very important to have the best summer of his life to get himself prepared, get himself ready to come in and battle for a spot in the rotation in next year’s camp. But that’s the biggest thing, is to keep on working through this time.’’

The good news for Payne and the Bulls is if they do decide to keep Jimmy Butler, and then Dwyane Wade opts back in, Payne doesn’t have to be an elite play-making point guard. Just be consistent enough to make plays, and then be prepared to turn the play-making duties over to Butler and Wade late in games.

That’s where the NBA is for many teams these days anyway.

It’s all about having versatile frontline play-makers in the lineup to give opposing defenses matchup problems in multiple spots.

Call it the LeBron James effect.

“Certainly, I think [James is] definitely in the forefront of that,’’ Bulls big man Robin Lopez said of the evolution of play-making forwards throughout the league. “I feel like the league is kind of like a pendulum in a way. It kind of swings back and forth between styles. Obviously he’s a throwback to a few other legends, but he’s definitely been a major impact in spearheading that movement, blazing that trail, and his resume speaks for itself.’’

Tip-ins

After missing the last three games with a lower back contusion, back-up center Cristiano Felicio returned to the rotation for the Bulls against the Cavaliers. … Hoiberg admitted that he had to guard a young James back in the day when James first burst onto the scene. Asked if it went well for him, Hoiberg responded, “No, it didn’t.’’ … Wade (right elbow) continued shooting and non-contact activity on Thursday.