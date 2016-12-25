Bulls notebook: Michael Carter-Williams could return vs. Pacers

Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams (driving to the basket against the Celtics on Oct. 28) has missed 27 games after suffering injuries to his left knee and left wrist against the Nets. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO — Whether guard Michael Carter-Williams can provide the spark the struggling Bulls need, his return from left knee and left wrist injuries he suffered in October should at least help their depth.

Carter-Williams, who has been out since Oct. 31 when he suffered the injuries in a victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the third game of the season, is expected to return for Monday night’s game against the Pacers if he is cleared by team doctors. He has missed 27 games.

“I’ve definitely been itching to get back on the floor. I can’t wait,” Carter-Williams said prior to the Bulls game against the Spurs on Sunday. “I just want to bring positive energy — be a leader on the floor … and do the little things.”

Wade in vs. Pacers?

Dwyane Wade, who has played the second game of back-to-backs four times and sat out twice, is expected to play against the Pacers tonight at the United Center. Wade scored 24 points in 28 minutes against the Spurs on Sunday.

“We’ll re-evaluate him after the game [against the Spurs], but the plan is for him to play both,” coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Wade is averaging 12.0 points, shooting 30.2 percent from the field (16-of-53) and 10 percent on three-point attempts (1-of-10) in the second game of back-to-backs. He is averaging 20.4 points and shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range in the other 24 games he has played this season.

Bench mob

The Bulls bench, which has been a liabilty in several games this season, played a key role in the recovery from a 30-10 deficit against the Spurs. Nikola Mirotic scored 10 of his 11 points as the Bears outscored the Spurs 25-9 to cut the deficit to 39-35 early in the second quarter.

But the reserves were outplayed in the second half as the Spurs pulled away.

“It was a great first half from our bench. We played with a lot of energy and that’s how it should be every game. Second half it was not that good. But it was a good step up. Now we have to keep moving forward and find a way to be consistent because those guys need us.”

The Aldridge Factor

LeMarcus Aldridge continues to haunt the team tha drafted him second overall in 2006 but traded him for Tyrus Thomas. Aldridge hit his first 11 shots — several of them long jumpers — and 14 of his first 16 shots en route to 33 points and nine rebounds. Aldridge is averging 20.7 points and shooting 51.7 percent in 21 career games against the Bulls.

“That’s what we were talking about before the game,” guard Jimmy Butler said. He’s an elite long-2 guy. He makes those shots. This is the NBA. Guys are going to score. You can just continue to challenge his shot, try to run him out of them. If he makes them, you’ve got to tip your hat to him.”