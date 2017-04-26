Bulls on the brink of elimination after fourth-quarter meltdown

BOSTON – Nikola Mirotic knew exactly how it looked.

He and his Bulls teammates held the early 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, seemingly having the top-seeded Celtics gasping for air going back to Chicago.

“Then they started playing like we were early in the series,’’ Mirotic said on Wednesday.

But even with it all knotted up 2-2 going into Game 5, Mirotic liked the calm being felt throughout his locker room.

“We came here to win,’’ Mirotic said. “No one thought different.’’

Well, Boston did.

Thanks to a complete Bulls meltdown in the final six minutes of the game that included two technical fouls, Boston moved the Bulls to the brink of elimination, beating them 108-97.

“Talk is cheap, man,’’ Jimmy Butler said of the situation the Bulls were in. “We’ve been doing too much talking all year. You’ve just to go out there and play basketball. It’s the postseason. Ain’t too much to talk about this time of year.’’

Like they did in the first two games in the TD Garden, the Bulls seemed unfazed by the emotion of the home crowd, jumping out to the early 12-6 lead in what was an ugly six-plus minutes of the opening quarter.

Yes, Boston’s poor shooting (2-for-11 from the field) helped, but Fred Hoiberg’s Game 4 switch of going Isaiah on Isaiah crime was what really stood out.

Seldom-used Isaiah Canaan picked up right where he left off, finally giving the Bulls a point guard that made life difficult for All-Star Isaiah Thomas since Rajon Rondo (fracture right thumb) left the series after Game 2.

Boston grabbed the lead back by the end of the first quarter, but Thomas was just 0-for-3 from the field with just four points.

Not that Bulls players weren’t confident in Canaan, but no one was going to fool themselves that there was finally a solution for life without Rondo.

“A lot of people see now how important Rajon is for this team,’’ Mirotic said. “Especially in those first two games that we won, he was the key to those games. He set the pace from the beginning, he played hard, he knew how to find the guys, he played good defense, so without him our game is a little bit different.

“It’s not the same pace. We don’t run to the same places without him, so the game has changed, but we need to be ready no matter what. We obviously miss him a lot. His injury kind of shocked us all, but we’re still alive.’’

They remained alive by the half, as well, down just 52-50, while Canaan held Thomas to seven point on 1-for-5 shooting, scoring six points of his own.

Canaan wasn’t the only surprise guest for the Bulls either, as Anthony Morrow came off the bench and put in eight first-half points.

The Bulls took a two-point lead into the final stanza thanks to a Jimmy Butler three at the horn, as the separation between the two teams was almost non-existent.

That is until with just under six minutes left in the game.

Thomas finally woke up, giving Boston a 96-89 lead, and after a Butler miss, Al Horford stretched it out to nine with two free throws.

The Bulls meltdown continued with a technical foul on Dwyane Wade and then Thomas hitting two more free throws to stretch it to a 12-point lead and continue the 17-4 run.