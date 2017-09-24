Bulls reach buyout agreement with Dwyane Wade

Basketball 09/24/2017
Joe Cowley
A source confirmed a report Sunday night that said the Bulls bought out Dwyane Wade’s contract, ending his homecoming after one season.

Terms of the buyout were not released, but ESPN reported that Wade will return around $8 million of his $23.8 million salary.

Wade, who picked up his $23.8 million option this offseason, played in 60 games for the Bulls, averaging 29.9 minutes and 18.3 points per game. With the buyout complete, Wade is free to join any team, with the Cavaliers and good friend LeBron James the clear favorite.

